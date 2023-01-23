Webb County Commissioners recognize Head Start Program

WEBB COUNTY, Tx (KGNS) - A Webb County program that has been monumental in helping young students by enhancing social and cognitive development received recognition.

On Monday morning, the Webb County Head Start program was in commissioners court for its latest federal monitoring review where commissioners conducted a report from the Administration for Children and Families Office.

From November 14, 2022, to November 18, 2022, Commissioners found the program to be in 100 percent compliance with performance measures and progress towards program goals.

Aliza F. Oliveros invites parents to take advantage of the program if they qualify.

“In order to qualify for our program you have to be a disadvantage family uh at or below poverty and or also have a disability, could be a physical disability or a mental disability,” said Oliveros.

The Head Start program helps children become better prepared to succeed in school and in life by addressing the needs of the whole child.

This past October, the Program received over 11 million dollars in federal funding to continue its mission of servicing low-income children under five.

The program funds the education of more than 1,000 children locally.

