Windy Monday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning jacket weather this morning in the upper 40s with some sunny .

It’s going to be a windy day gust up to 31 mph with increasing clouds a high of 70.

The rain chances are back tonight after 1am , cloudy skies and windy a low of 60.

The rain doesn’t stop there it continues tomorrow in the morning hours then clearing up to sunny skies a high of 76.

Tomorrow behind the cold front stronger winds and drier conditions combine will allow for critical fire danger across South Texas.

The cool and dry air that will continue to filter will drop highs in the upper to low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

The return of southeasterly winds will increase highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.

Have a great day.

