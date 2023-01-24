Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident causes traffic congestion on I-35 Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported at around 9 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 right in front of the H-E-B Building at 4801 San Dario Avenue.

KGNS crew members captured a Mazda vehicle that was damaged at the scene.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution especially during slippery road conditions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.