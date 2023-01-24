Shop Local
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident causes traffic congestion on I-35 Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported at around 9 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 right in front of the H-E-B Building at 4801 San Dario Avenue.

KGNS crew members captured a Mazda vehicle that was damaged at the scene.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution especially during slippery road conditions.

