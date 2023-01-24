IRS processing 2022 tax returns

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Monday, January 23, was the official start to tax filing season as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun processing millions of returns. This year, the IRS predicts that upwards of 168 million individual tax returns will be filed.

Employers and financial institutions have till the end of January to send taxpayers their necessary filing documents. Michael Devine with the IRS said, “You’ll be looking for those same W-2′s or 1099′s, the documents showing your income and how much taxes you’ve paid.” Devine said once you receive those documents, review them for accuracy. “Just because it came from your employer or bank doesn’t mean that it’s accurate and if it’s not, you need to take action immediately to go back to who sent it to you,” said Devine.

For those who moved last year, make sure you’ve updated the U.S. Postal Service, the IRS, your employer, and the financial institution of the change so that your documents get sent to the right place and don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Devine said to expect crooks to start posing as the agency and doing things the IRS never does. “We’re not going to call you or contact you on social media, so if you get an unexpected phone call or email or text from someone claiming to be the IRS, hang up, do not answer it, it’s a criminal,” said Devine.

With so many options now to file, Devine encourages folks who want their money fast to take the quickest approach. ”We really, really want to stress that using mail is a slow way to make that tax return get processed. Go ahead and file electronically,” suggested Devine.

The deadline to file taxes in 2023 has been pushed to Tuesday, April 18. For those wishing to prolong their filing deadline, make sure you request an extension with the IRS. The deadline for extending filing is October 16.

If you’re looking for more information on this tax filing season head over to the IRS website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.