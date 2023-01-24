Shop Local
Laredo and Webb County to invest millions to restore Zacate Creek

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Eight million dollars in funds will be going towards the restoration of Zacate Creek.

The City of Laredo and Webb County will each be giving two million to be matched with four million from the federal government by way of a grant from the National Park Service as part of a larger Binational River Conservation Project.

The area they are focusing on will be where the Rio Grande flows into the creek.

“So, the area is located, essentially, next to bridge two, a bit downstream,” said Tricia Cortez with the Rio Grande International Study Center. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful, it’s one of the most beautiful places in laredo. Ecologically, and you’ve got the historic neighborhoods there. Unfortunately, they’ve been neglected for a very, very, very long time. And so, we’re hoping that by prioritizing this area by investing in it, we can create something really remarkable and beautiful for the people of laredo to come and enjoy.”

According to the Rio Grande International Study Center, a separate project to develop a local sanctuary dedicated to the monarch butterfly is also in the works.

