A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a month since a man was shot and killed outside a Laredo nightclub. Now police are turning to the public for help in catching the person they believe is responsible for the crime.

In December 2022, 32-year-old Daniel Arroyo was found dead outside the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard. 37-year-old Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias is considered the prime suspect in the case.

Since then, police have been getting help from the public and they are continuing to ask for any information on Covarrubias’s whereabouts. Police believe he could have fled to Mexico. Investigator Joe Baeza said, “there have been tips that have come into the police department. They have been followed up on possible locations where he might be. They have been checked out. They have been vetted. This person has not been located. Anybody with any information on the investigation or on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department.”

Covarrubias is a wanted fugitive and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his location, do not engage. Instead, call Laredo police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

