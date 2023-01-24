Shop Local
Morning off and on Tuesday Rain

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning no it’s not a dream, rain with cloudy skies will continue through the morning in the 60s.

It will become mostly sunny and temps will increase into the upper 60s a high of 74.

Today a strong cold front will leave behind dry conditions and strong winds leading to a Red Flag warning that will be in effect from noon until 8pm tonight.

It will continue to be windy at night a low 42 with clear skies .

Tomorrow morning put on your jacket in the low 40s then temps increasing a high of 66 with sunny skies.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coldest mornings and night in the low 40s.

The cold front will also drop highs in the low 60s by the weekend highs will increase into the 70s.

Have a great day.

