Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
4 dead, 3 hurt in Half Moon Bay shootings
The death toll in Saturday's shooting rose to 11.
Dance club shooting death toll rises to 11