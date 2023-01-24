Shower Chances and Windy, Cooler Midweek

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A storm system approaching the Trans Pecos will be preceded by a deepening layer of humid gulf air. Although the most widespread heavy rains will occur north of Laredo, we may catch the southern edge of the rains, and possibly a rumble of thunder Tuesday morning. Clearing skies with low humidity and strong gusty winds will present a fire hazard Tuesday afternoon, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for that danger. Cooler Great Plains air will follow Tuesday night and much of the rest of the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.