Shower Chances and Windy, Cooler Midweek

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A storm system approaching the Trans Pecos will be preceded by a deepening layer of humid gulf air. Although the most widespread heavy rains will occur north of Laredo, we may catch the southern edge of the rains, and possibly a rumble of thunder Tuesday morning. Clearing skies with low humidity and strong gusty winds will present a fire hazard Tuesday afternoon, and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for that danger. Cooler Great Plains air will follow Tuesday night and much of the rest of the week.

