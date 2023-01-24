Two separate accidents reported on I-35

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another series of accidents are reported on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore.

According to a KGNS crew member at the scene, two separate accidents were reported near the same area.

At least one person was seen being removed from a red vehicle and taken on a stretcher.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution during these slippery road conditions.

