Two separate accidents reported on I-35
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another series of accidents are reported on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday morning.
The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore.
According to a KGNS crew member at the scene, two separate accidents were reported near the same area.
At least one person was seen being removed from a red vehicle and taken on a stretcher.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution during these slippery road conditions.
