Two separate accidents reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another series of accidents are reported on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near Baltimore.

According to a KGNS crew member at the scene, two separate accidents were reported near the same area.

At least one person was seen being removed from a red vehicle and taken on a stretcher.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and drive with caution during these slippery road conditions.

