Affidavit details man allegedly injured Laredo police officer and crashed into a unit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are new details into what led up to a man allegedly hurting a Laredo police officer with a car on Sunday, January 22.

KGNS has obtained the affidavit into the case of 36-year-old Fernando Alfredo Mora. Mora is now behind bars and charged with aggravated assault with a vehicle and an accident involving damages. According to the affidavit, Mora is accused of intentionally and knowingly threatening an officer.

The document states it began as a domestic disturbance outside a convenience store parking lot. An officer who watched the store surveillance video said it showed two women getting out of a van and going into the store while a driver and child stayed inside the van. One of the women has been identified as Mora’s current partner and they share a daughter together.

The video allegedly showed Mora parked next to the minivan and him acting aggressively, but later pulled out of the parking space and blocked in the minivan. Mora then allegedly opened the van’s door to get the child but was not successful. Mora became more aggressive, then allegedly started kicking and punching the driver of the van. As Mora tried to leave a police officer arrived. The officer approached Mora but he refused to get out. Mora allegedly put the car in reverse while the officer was trying to arrest him, which caused the door to hit the officer and patrol unit.

Mora drove off and was chased down I-35. He crashed into an object at International Bridge #1 and fled into Mexico. Later that day, Mora returned to the U.S. and was arrested.

According to the affidavit, Mora was allegedly under the influence of cocaine.

