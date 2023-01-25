Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Appeals court set to weigh if First Amendment should protect ‘La GordiLoca’

Priscilla Villarreal aka La Gordiloca
Priscilla Villarreal aka La Gordiloca(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The question of whether or not Laredo city officials violated the first amendment rights of local social media personality Priscilla Villarreal, also known as La Gordiloca, is now in the hands of 16 federal appeals court judges.

Attorneys for both Villarreal and the city of Laredo presented oral arguments to all judges from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Attorneys for Villarreal argued that her constitutional right to Freedom of Speech was violated. It all stemmed from an incident in 2017 when Villarreal was arrested on two counts of misuse of official information. She allegedly received the information from a police officer which had not been made public.

Villarreal’s lawyers argued that anyone has the right to ask for information and publish it. Attorney J.T. Morris with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) said, “the risk is that now since you have a Texas statute, that enables government officials to make the media or any citizen question whether or not they risk going to jail if they ask a government official a question and that government official gives them information that the government doesn’t want to be released yet.”

Lawyers for the city argued that Villarreal broke all the provisions of the law. Especially since the information had not been made public at the time Villarreal published it on her social media account.

Judges will now have to render an opinion on this case which could take two months.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact

Latest News

Why not raise your own chickens?
Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?
TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices
TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students