Authorites remove Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted femicide, rape
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in Mexico for attempted femicide, and rape has been turned over to Mexican authorities.
Last week, Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers transported Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, from the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall to a port of entry in Laredo.
Zacarias had been arrested in Hayes County for driving without a driver’s license back in November.
On Jan. 17, he was turned over to Mexican authorities without incident.
