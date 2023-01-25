Shop Local
Authorites remove Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted femicide, rape

Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tx (KGNS) - A man wanted in Mexico for attempted femicide, and rape has been turned over to Mexican authorities.

Last week, Enforcement and Removal Operations Officers transported Carlos Mario Zacarias-Jimenez, 39, from the South Texas ICE processing center in Pearsall to a port of entry in Laredo.

Zacarias had been arrested in Hayes County for driving without a driver’s license back in November.

On Jan. 17, he was turned over to Mexican authorities without incident.

