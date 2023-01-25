City of Laredo addresses drug addiction cases and detox center at special council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is finding a new way to fight drug addiction in the community.

On Tuesday, January 24, city council met for a special session to discuss the update to the Laredo/Webb County Detox Center, as well as a discussion to create a new department to help reduce the number of overdoses.

Laredo health officials stress that with Laredo being medically underserved, it is important to create ways to help those battling addictions. The Laredo Health Department said it has seen a rise in overdose cases and deaths in the last two years. “The leading drug that has been found within toxicology reports is heroin, followed by the synthetic fentanyl that has been found extremely potent and dangerous and found to be poisonous,” said the director of the Laredo Health Department, Dr. Richard Chamberlain.

Health officials are asking management to create positions for the upcoming center that include caseworkers, nurses, and directors.

