Cool Wednesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Morning no rain nor Red Flag warning the warning is that its cold temps in the low 40s .

Sunny skies will increase temperatures in the mid to upper 60s across South Texas a high of 67.

Once again clear night skies will allow for the heat of the day to escape into space a low of 41.

Tomorrow morning bundle up were expected to be in the low 40s, with temps only increasing into the low 60s with sunny skies.

Friday rain chance 20% pop up for the night with cloudy skies.

By the weekend it’s going to warm up highs in the low 70s to low 80s.

Have a great day.

