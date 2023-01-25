Dry, Cooler Weather Wednesday and Thursday

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A dry airmass has rushed into southern Texas. Cool Great Plains air will lower temperatures tonight and Wednesday night with low humidity. Winds will slowly diminish tonight. Daytimes will be bright and sunny with lighter winds. Moist air will arrive aloft above the cool airmass with increasing clouds Friday.

