Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent trip to the grocery store to pick up eggs may have given you sticker shock. With egg prices up nearly 60% in a year and soaring, some people are taking matters into their own hands. Now, it seems there is more interest in backyard farming.

Instead of scrambling to find eggs, people are raising their own backyard hens to save money. Experts warn though that the start-up costs can be high. They say if you’re committed to eating and selling all the eggs, you’ll be able to balance out that bill.

Raquel Flores, a local shopper, shared an anecdote: ”Speaking of the eggs, I was chasing a bunny and the house next door had a hen pen. I heard all the chickens making their noises. It’s pretty cool because that family won’t have to come to the store to buy eggs with prices going up. It’s a good idea because it’s what people did before.”

So when will we see some relief from “egg-flation”? Economists say the shortages go beyond bird flu, saying fuel and transportation costs are also contributing to higher costs of food in general.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.