Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Egg smuggling soars as shortage grows

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The nationwide egg shortage that has led to empty store shelves in some stores and sky-high prices is growing and many people are getting creative to find solutions.

The shortage of eggs, partly caused by the avian flu, has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say attempts to bring eggs into the U.S. from Mexico are rising.

At the U.S./Mexico border, officials issue a warning: trying to cross with uncooked eggs without informing a border official is illegal and it could cost you up to a thousand dollars. ”Even though the prices have gone up here in the United States, the rules do not change. They are prohibited items to cross. We have seen an increase of 300% within the months of November until today,” said CBP supervisor Roberto Manzo.

If you have any doubts as far as what items you can cross into the United States and which ones you can’t, you can look at CBP’s website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle

Latest News

Laredo CBP officers catch man wanted for rape and domestic battery
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry, Cooler Weather Wednesday and Thursday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast