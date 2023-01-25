Egg smuggling soars as shortage grows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The nationwide egg shortage that has led to empty store shelves in some stores and sky-high prices is growing and many people are getting creative to find solutions.

The shortage of eggs, partly caused by the avian flu, has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say attempts to bring eggs into the U.S. from Mexico are rising.

At the U.S./Mexico border, officials issue a warning: trying to cross with uncooked eggs without informing a border official is illegal and it could cost you up to a thousand dollars. ”Even though the prices have gone up here in the United States, the rules do not change. They are prohibited items to cross. We have seen an increase of 300% within the months of November until today,” said CBP supervisor Roberto Manzo.

If you have any doubts as far as what items you can cross into the United States and which ones you can’t, you can look at CBP’s website.

