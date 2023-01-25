Laredo CBP officers catch man wanted for rape and domestic battery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fugitive out of Indianapolis wanted for rape and domestic battery was caught at Laredo’s International Bridge #2.

It happened on Friday, January 20 as 43-year-old Andres Gerardo Felipe was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. In doing so, he was referred to secondary inspection by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer. It was there that his name was flagged in a database system that’s shared across law enforcement agencies.

Felipe was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

