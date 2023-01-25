Laredo Mayor to give first State of the City Address this Thursday

Shop Local
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The public invited to view the city’s annual report card for the City of Laredo.

This Thursday, Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino will hold his first State of the City address that will recognize the status of current city projects, recognize areas for improvement, and set a goal for the year ahead.

According to City of Laredo Communications Administrator, Noraida Negro, this event provides citizens with an in depth look at what happened last year, and how the city is progressing.

“There is a lot of great information and a lot of information that we are going to talk about, our budget, also the health department, our water utilities,” said Negron. “Also the mayor will be able to give us a kind of a summary of what’s going to happen in the future right now, for this coming year, what’s next and how we’re going to move forward.”

The State of the City Address is scheduled for this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The event will have limited seating, so they are asking the public to view it online.

KGNS News will be streaming the speech on our mobile app and on our website.

