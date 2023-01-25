Shop Local
Laredo police launch campaign after series of vandalism at city parks

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may only be four weeks into the new year, but the Laredo Police Department said it has already seen six parks get vandalized.

In an effort to call attention to the issue, LPD is launching a campaign called “See Something, Say Something.” The campaign is encouraging everyone to report any act of vandalism they might witness.

Officials with the department said people can report any graffiti they might come across by calling 311. Officer Jose Espinoza said, “If it’s a crime in progress they can always call 911. To report any damaged items like the restrooms or damaged playgrounds, they can call the non-emergency line at 795-2800.”

Officers say if people get caught they could face criminal charges.

