Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is looking for a second person connected to a theft case.

The department is actively looking for 28-year-old Crystal Lizette Regalado. She’s been identified as the second suspect in the theft of two Apple Watches from the Best Buy store on San Dario Avenue.

The other person allegedly involved in the case is 40-year-old Erica Janet Regalado. She was LPD’s most wanted person last week and remains at large.

If you know the whereabouts of Crystal or Erica, you’re asked to contact Laredo police or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

