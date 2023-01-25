Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Theater Guild invites public to production of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local theater is inviting theater lovers to its latest production ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’.

This weekend, the Laredo Theater Guild International Guild will be hosting another series of shows after coming off a successful first weekend.

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ is a funny, heartbreaking and ultimately inspiring rock musical for anyone who has ever felt that life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

The musical is about a fictional rock band, “The Angry Inch”, fronted BY Hedwig, an East German transgender singer.

During an evening concert, Hedwig steps onto the stage to tell her story; one that involves her childhood as Hansel Schmidt in East Berlin, her botched sex change, and her life as a transgender in America.

Theatergoers will have four chances to catch the show this weekend with the first show taking place on Thursday, Jan. 26, all the way until Sunday, Jan 29.

Tickets are from $25 to $30.

For more information on tickets click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case

Latest News

Laredo Theater Guild invites public to production of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'
Laredo Theater Guild invites public to production of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch'
Bethany House prepares for annual homeless point-in-time count
Bethany House prepares for annual homeless point-in-time count
Bethany House of Laredo
Bethany House prepares for annual homeless point-in-time count
Laredo CBP officers catch man wanted for rape and domestic battery