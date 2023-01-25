Laredo Theater Guild invites public to production of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A local theater is inviting theater lovers to its latest production ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’.

This weekend, the Laredo Theater Guild International Guild will be hosting another series of shows after coming off a successful first weekend.

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ is a funny, heartbreaking and ultimately inspiring rock musical for anyone who has ever felt that life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

The musical is about a fictional rock band, “The Angry Inch”, fronted BY Hedwig, an East German transgender singer.

During an evening concert, Hedwig steps onto the stage to tell her story; one that involves her childhood as Hansel Schmidt in East Berlin, her botched sex change, and her life as a transgender in America.

Theatergoers will have four chances to catch the show this weekend with the first show taking place on Thursday, Jan. 26, all the way until Sunday, Jan 29.

Tickets are from $25 to $30.

