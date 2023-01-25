LPD reminds public to remain vigilant amid plague of nationwide shootings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the past four days, there have been eight mass shooting across the United States.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the first few weeks of 2023, at least 73 people have been killed in 40 mass shootings across the country compared to 27 at this point last year.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department encourages the public to say something if they see something alarming in the community.

According to Baeza, some of the signs to look out for are people being obsessed with weapons or anyone that is getting ready to say goodbye.

“But everybody is showing some indication that there’s that combination, that deadly combination of someone who’s having an internal personal crisis and has access to weapons, those are the two combinations,” said Baeza. “I don’t think it’s just necessarily access to weapons but obviously there has to be a stronger vetting process for persons who have a long history of mental health issues, or emotional crisis issues and access to weapons that are the common thread here.”

If you notice any of the indicators mentioned, you can call police’s non-emergency line at 956-795-2800.

Additionally, experts at the non-profit SCAN are available to help those who are struggling with mental health or depression.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.