Municipal court to hold off-site court proceedings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you have pending warrants or payments you still need to take care of at the Laredo Municipal Court, the judges will be offering a court off-site to the community.

On Friday, January 27, at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library in south Laredo, court proceedings will be held for the community.

This program is for those who have trouble attending court during regular business hours. Eduardo Davila, Jr. with the Laredo Municipal Court said, “We are going to take our IT technology, all of it, to the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library, so we can access all the software and all the database for the people here in Laredo. For people who don’t have the time to come all the way to the Laredo Municipal Court, if they are living in the district, these off-site court proceedings are open to everybody. If you are driving by or live in south Laredo, please stop by so we can help you out.”

The court proceedings are taking place from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

