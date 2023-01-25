Pet of the Week: Lorenzo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends For Life is looking for a forever home for little Lorenzo.

Black cats usually get a bad reputation for being unlucky, but make no mistake about Lorenzo; he will bring you lots of luck and love!

Lorenzo is a sweet social cat that is available for adoption at the north Petco location.

Lorenzo is about three years old, his birthday is April 10, 2020 but he has plenty of love to give.

If you would like to adopt Lorenzo, you can stop by the Petco located on Monarch Drive and inform them you would like to adopt him and they will help you fill out the paperwork.

If you would like to adopt another cat, you can contact Best Friends for Life at (956) 286-2375.

