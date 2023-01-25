TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - TAMIU is among the growing list of institutions in Texas that have outlawed using TikTok on its WiFi network and devices.

In December, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas State Agencies, which included TAMIU, to ban TikTok on all state-issue devices and state- networks.

Abbott cites security concerns over private data due to the company’s ties to China.

In a statement, TAMIU states that the university has complied with the governor’s order.

While this ban does not affect personal devices, individuals will not be able to access TikTok’s services on campus using TAMIU’s network.

TikTok’s services will be blocked on all TAMIU-owned devices, including laptops, tablets, desktops, and other internet-connected devices.

Roughly 30 public universities across the country have also banned the app.

Below is TAMIU’s statement:

On December 7, 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas state agencies (including Texas A&M International University) banning the use of the social media platform TikTok on State networks and State-issued devices. The Governor has indicated that this ban was implemented because of the threat of nation-state actors gaining access to critical U.S. infrastructure and information.

Further guidance will be provided to TAMIU by The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Cybersecurity Division and the Texas Department of Information Resources and shared when known.

