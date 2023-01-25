Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is making sure that special education students feel love at their respective campuses.

UISD officials said the “Meet in the Middle” program helps special needs students interact with other students. Every month, the program hosts activities like reading, writing, and even in-school parades.

Melissa Ramirez, the UISD Guidance and Counseling director, said this helps special needs students be more socially active. “Just to see the smile on their faces with the different activities that they’re doing, whether it’s going to the gym together where they play ball or reading a book or doing an art activity. They do different things. They’re talking about health, eating well, and nutrition. There’s a multitude of things and it depends on the things the campus wants to do for that month.”

UISD also has a Cherish Center that helps special needs graduate students find a career and offers homebound services for severely disabled students.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
Accident reported on the northbound lane of I-35
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
A month later: no arrest yet in north central Laredo homicide case
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
Laredo police looking for another person connected to theft case
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact

Latest News

Priscilla Villarreal aka La Gordiloca
Appeals court set to weigh if First Amendment should protect ‘La GordiLoca’
Why not raise your own chickens?
Egg prices got you down? Why not raise your own chickens?
TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices
TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students