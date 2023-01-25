UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is making sure that special education students feel love at their respective campuses.

UISD officials said the “Meet in the Middle” program helps special needs students interact with other students. Every month, the program hosts activities like reading, writing, and even in-school parades.

Melissa Ramirez, the UISD Guidance and Counseling director, said this helps special needs students be more socially active. “Just to see the smile on their faces with the different activities that they’re doing, whether it’s going to the gym together where they play ball or reading a book or doing an art activity. They do different things. They’re talking about health, eating well, and nutrition. There’s a multitude of things and it depends on the things the campus wants to do for that month.”

UISD also has a Cherish Center that helps special needs graduate students find a career and offers homebound services for severely disabled students.

