Webb County Fire Department requests funding

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment.

The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez explained how these funds can be used once they get them. ”These funds can be utilized for several things. It could be for uniforms, it could be for equipment, or training, which is very important because we see that we’re going to be expanding to a southern fire station in Webb County. We’re already in a pre-design phase,” said Gonzalez.

A response could take anywhere from three to four months.

