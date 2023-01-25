Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Fire Department requests funding

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment.

The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez explained how these funds can be used once they get them. ”These funds can be utilized for several things. It could be for uniforms, it could be for equipment, or training, which is very important because we see that we’re going to be expanding to a southern fire station in Webb County. We’re already in a pre-design phase,” said Gonzalez.

A response could take anywhere from three to four months.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle

Latest News

Laredo CBP officers catch man wanted for rape and domestic battery
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry, Cooler Weather Wednesday and Thursday
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast