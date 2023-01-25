Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb County Sheriff’s Office receives funding for ballistic shields

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be getting some very helpful equipment thanks to a grant from the governor’s office.

Almost $286,000 will be going towards 52 ballistic shields that can withstand high-caliber gunfire. Sheriff Martin Cuellar said this will be vital in case his deputies face heavily armed suspects while out on the field. ”These ballistic shields are very important in police work because when there’s a situation: an active shooter at a school, an active shooter at a restaurant, or anywhere; you need that extra protection. The shooter may give up because he sees those shields because he can’t do anything to hurt us because of the shields,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

As of now, the county only has four ballistic shields.

LISD brings back drivers education course