Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents heled a group of lost individuals who needed medical assistance.

The incident happened on Monday when agents received word that two individuals were lost at a ranch in Hebbronville.

The caller told agents the person he was with was unconscious and in dire need of medical treatment.

Agents were able to locate the individual and render medical aid until an EMS team arrived.

Record checks revealed that both individuals were in the country illegally.

