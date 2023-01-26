Cold morning

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Brr... it’s cold this morning bundle up we are in the upper 30s with sunny skies.

Sweater and boot type of weather , partly sun in the afternoon with cool conditions a high of 63.

Tonight with onshore flow pulling in moisture from the gulf we should see an increase of clouds a low of 46.

Since it’s expected to be cloudy at night tomorrow morning wont be as cold as this morning but it still going to be cold in the upper 40s.

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across South Texas.

This weekend temps start to increase highs in the low to upper 70s with cloudy to mostly sunny skies .

Lows will be in the 50s but on Saturday a low of 61 is expected.

Weather models are uncertain whether a cold front will pass across South Texas on Monday.

Have a good day.

