Laredo City Council approves plans for new detox center

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is one step closer to making a new detox center possible.

On Tuesday, January 24, city council approved the creation of a new department that will provide services for those battling drug addiction. City officials say the new department will be overseen by the city and Webb County.

Alberto Torres, the council member for District 4, said the detox center will have up to 20 beds. During the meeting, it was also said they have hired 15 employees that will work at the new facility. “We are hopeful that through the assistance of the federal government and the state, we’ll be able to come together to be able to make this a continued reality as we want for it to continue assisting. It’s important to also note that through the collaboration of Judge Dominguez through the municipal court, we were able to designate fines that were collected from the court to be utilized for this,” said Torres.

Torres added that they hope to provide several different options for payment methods for patients. He hopes they are able to find federal or state grant money to provide free services for those who qualify.

The new facility will be located at the former Webb County Juvenile Center on Chicago Street.

