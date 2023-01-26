Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 22-year-old man is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 1 p.m. at a business located at 114 Ross Khaledi Rd.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 22-year-old man who was injured after falling roughly 40 feet.

Paramedics treated the patient, and he was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.