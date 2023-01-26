Shop Local
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 22-year-old man is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 1 p.m. at a business located at 114 Ross Khaledi Rd.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 22-year-old man who was injured after falling roughly 40 feet.

Paramedics treated the patient, and he was transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

