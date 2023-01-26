Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo.

Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds.

This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area.

At least one person, a young minor was seen taken into custody.

KGNS News received multiple phone calls to the newsroom regarding a possible person with a weapon, but those claims have not been confirmed by Laredo Police at this moment.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

