Laredo Police searching for man wanted for threatening a woman

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for threatening a woman.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for Joseph Ian Ruiz, 32.

The case happened on July 6, 2022 when an employee of an apartment complex called police and wanted to file a report saying that one of her customers had called very angry and threatened to kill her due to the fact that he was not approved for an apartment, so she decided to press charges.

Ruiz is five feet, 11 inches, weighs 282 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

