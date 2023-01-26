Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Police searching for man wanted for threatening a woman

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for threatening a woman.

The Laredo Police Department is searching for Joseph Ian Ruiz, 32.

The case happened on July 6, 2022 when an employee of an apartment complex called police and wanted to file a report saying that one of her customers had called very angry and threatened to kill her due to the fact that he was not approved for an apartment, so she decided to press charges.

Ruiz is five feet, 11 inches, weighs 282 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
File photo: Nixon High School
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
Lilo's mom left a heartbreaking note with her abandoned pet stating that she couldn't afford...
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog

Latest News

Agents render aid to lost individuals
Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
Robert Eads named Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Laredo