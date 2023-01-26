Moist Air With Cloudy Skies by Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A crisp cool airmass from the Rockies and southern Great Plains will be in control of our weather through Thursday. Moist air will return aloft with increasing clouds by Friday with cool temperatures due to limited sunshine. A slight shower chance. Warmer winds from the south Sunday into Monday. A wide range of plausible weather scenarios depending on if a cold front manages to reach us Monday. If it does, we will be cool and cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday.

