Robert Eads named Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A former Laredo City Manager is hired to oversee a multimillion-dollar organization.

Robert Eads has been named the new Executive Director of the Laredo Boys and Girls Club.

In a special called board meeting, the board voted to place Eads in the leadership role after a month’s long search.

This comes after Hector Noyola, the club’s former executive director announced his retirement last year.

In a statement from the club’s search committee chairman George Beckelymer said Eads, “Has significant public service experience with a strong knowledge of city, county, state and federal government funding mechanisms that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of laredo.”

The club was founded in Laredo in 1946 and serves over 15,000 kids a year through their sports and after school programs.

