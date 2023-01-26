Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration announced

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 12th council of LULAC announced 2023′s Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

The honor goes to Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma and Dr. Maria Elena Giner with the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Jose Gamez, president of the local LULAC council said what the significance of this title and ceremony is. “It’s a very important event because it’s when our two countries come together and we have a representative from Mexico and a representative from the United States that help contribute to the Hispanic Americans, and the region, especially in the southwest region,” said Gamez.

Representatives from both sides of the border will be meeting at the center of the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on February 18 for the Abrazo ceremony.

