Student arrested after allegedly making threat

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A student is arrested following an alleged threat made to a high school campus.

The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 9:25 a.m. which is when campus officials placed Nixon High School on a lockdown as a precautionary measure.

While LISD was investigating the threat at the campus, they contacted the Laredo Police Department to assist them with the arrest of the student who was at his residence at the time located at 500 Reynolds Street.

The student was transported to the Webb County Jail for processing.

LISD confirms the student was not in class and that no weapons were found on campus.

His identity has not been released.

According to LISD, all rumors and threats to the safety of our students and staff are taken seriously by Laredo ISD and are met with immediate diligence.

Below is the full statement from LISD:

The swift and immediate action taken by the Laredo ISD and City of Laredo Police Departments led to the arrest of a student earlier today. The arrest was conducted at the student’s residence where he allegedly made the threats and was subsequently apprehended. The suspect was transported to the Webb County Jail this afternoon for processing. LISD Police Officers conducted a thorough investigation and search of the campus and continued the search at the student’s residence before apprehending the student at home.

The District confirms that the student was not in class today and no weapons were found on campus.

A campus lockdown was ordered at approximately 9:25 a.m., for precautionary measures regarding the possible threat. The lockdown was lifted at 10:00 a.m., after the campus was deemed safe and secure by law enforcement officials.

All rumors and threats to the safety of our students and staff are taken seriously by Laredo ISD and are met with immediate diligence. Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent allowed by the law.

LISD expresses its appreciation to the City of Laredo Police Department for their quick response and support. LISD encourages the school community to report any suspicious activity, rumors, and threats.

