Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School

File photo: Nixon High School
File photo: Nixon High School(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is in custody following a lockdown at Nixon High School.

According to the Laredo Police Department, a lockdown and search was conducted by LISD and the Laredo Police Department for precautionary measures regarding a possible threat.

A search was conducted at a house and the student was home at the time.

The student was detained, and no weapons were found on campus.

The lockdown as lifted at 10 a.m.

Laredo Police adds that all rumors and threats are taken seriously by Laredo ISD and are met with immediate diligence.

