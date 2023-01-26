Trial begins for City Council District Two lawsuit

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Day one of the trial to determine whether 51 people voted illegally in the district two race for city council is in the books.

Two candidates both wanting to represent Laredo City Council District Two faced each other for the first time in court on Thursday.

Visiting Judge Susan Reed appointed to preside over the case quickly called the trial to order.

Daisy Campos-Rodriguez and Ricardo ‘Richie’ Rangel sat on opposite sides of the 111th District Court with their attorneys by their side.

The plaintiff, Rangel claiming 51 people voted illegally by casting their ballot using addresses they do not live in.

Roughly 30 witnesses were called in, some who had previously gotten in trouble with Judge Reed for failing to show up at hearings they were subpoenaed for.

A couple of hours into the trial, witnesses abruptly called back into the courtroom by the judge after it was called to her attention witnesses were discussing the case in the women’s restroom after she ruled they must not discuss the case with each other.

She threatened to have them jailed if they did not put a stop to that.

Meanwhile, taking the stand was Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo who testified election night results should be the true vote count used as opposed to the manual recount held shortly after.

He says machine results outweigh manual recounts because of human error.

After Castillo’s testimony witnesses began taking the stand, the first admitting to the court she did not reside in district two but was told she needed to vote for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.