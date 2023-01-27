Boys & Girls Club of Laredo names Robert Eads as executive director

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A familiar face is named the new executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo.

The board voted to place Laredo’s former City Manager Roberto Eads in the leadership role after a months-long search.

This comes after Hector Noyola, the club’s former executive director announced his retirement last year.

The search committee said Eads’ experience with city, county, state and federal government funding mechanisms will benefit the club.

According to Eads, it’s a labor of love as someone who spent summers at a Boys and Girls Club.

“I think it’s not only sports that it is known for in a lot of other places , but I also want it to be known for the educational component. We need to be talking about the entire child it should not just be a place where they can go shoot basketballs it should be a refuge. They should be challenged here,” said Eads.

The club was founded in Laredo in 1946 and serves over 15,000 kids a year through their sports and after school programs.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.