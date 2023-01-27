Casa la Esperanza provides support to expecting mothers

Shop Local
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Expecting mothers in need of support can turn to a local organization for help.

Casa la Esperanza has been assisting pregnant girls and women since 1997.

The resource center briefly shut down during the pandemic but has been up and running since Sept.

The center provides free pregnancy tests, doctor referrals, educational classes, baby items and emotional support to pregnant girls and women of all ages.

Rosa Maria Gomez-Vidaurri, the executive director said their mission is to provide confidential and compassionate assistance to expecting mothers.

“We want for them, the mothers, especially to have a healthy pregnancy and obviously when you are healthy, either physically or emotionally, the baby is healthy too,” said Gomez-Vidaurri.

The center is always looking for volunteers and welcome any donations.

For more information you can call 956-635-0403.

