Cool Gray Combo Friday, Briefly Warmer Sunday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool dry airmass is now capped by a thin layer of moist air with a cloud deck. The lower atmosphere will become more moist Friday, leading to thicker clouds with possible sprinkles. By Sunday, warmer air will arrive from the south. Cool air will arrive from the Great Plains on Monday with shower chances early/midweek.

