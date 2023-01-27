LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Friday , a cold start in the 50s with cloudy skies .

If your debating on whether to put on your sweater and boots go for it, it will be a cooler day.

Highs for South Texas today will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

The cloudy skies are one of the factors that will keep temps low, expected to reach a high of 60 for today .

Tonight a low of 46 with cloudy skies.

Weekend will be a bit warm mostly cloudy to sunny skies , highs in the upper 70s to 80.

Don’t put your winter wardrobe away jut yet, next week highs are expected to drop around the 60s and upper 50s with rain chance .

Have a great day and weekend.

