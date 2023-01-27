Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cooler

Cloudy skies
Cloudy skies(KGNS)
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Friday , a cold start in the 50s with cloudy skies .

If your debating on whether to put on your sweater and boots go for it, it will be a cooler day.

Highs for South Texas today will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

The cloudy skies are one of the factors that will keep temps low, expected to reach a high of 60 for today .

Tonight a low of 46 with cloudy skies.

Weekend will be a bit warm mostly cloudy to sunny skies , highs in the upper 70s to 80.

Don’t put your winter wardrobe away jut yet, next week highs are expected to drop around the 60s and upper 50s with rain chance .

Have a great day and weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
File photo: Nixon High School
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Gray Combo Friday, Briefly Warmer Sunday
Sunny skies then partly sunny
Cold morning
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Moist Air With Cloudy Skies by Friday
Plenty of sunshine
Cool Wednesday