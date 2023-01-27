Shop Local
District 2 lawsuit trial; Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Day two of the trial for the Laredo City Council District Two election contest got underway Friday morning at the 111th District Court.

Attorneys for Ricardo “Richie” Rangel called multiple witnesses to testify, the first being the contestee herself, Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

After attorneys aired parts of her deposition, she took the stand to answer additional question, specifically on ‘address change’ forms that she testified had her signature on.

Campos-Rodriguez told the court she was deputized to help people with voter registration and that this is a service she offers to residents living in her district.

As part of exhibits, lawyers showed the court that several of these documents belonged to her extended family members, many of which are named on the list of 53 voters who allegedly voted illegally in the general election in addresses they did not live in.

Along with that, Campos-Rodriguez also made the connection under oath how each of the voters were related to her including up to six city employees.

Webb County celebrates 175 years
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
District 2 lawsuit trial; Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand
