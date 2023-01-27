Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near.

According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax.

If people miss that date, they will have to pay a seven-percent interest by Feb. 1, but if citizens continue to miss the deadlines, the interest rate will increase, and a lawsuit might me issued.

According to Maldonado, if residents can’t pay their city taxes in full, there are other options available.

“The taxpayer is getting a lot of opportunity to pay, if they cannot pay the full amount by January 31, they can still get partial payments and the penalties will be assessed, whatever remaining balance they have until Feb. first,” said Maldonado.

If you would like to learn about other options to pay your city taxes, you can call (956) 727-6403.

