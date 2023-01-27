Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near.

According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax.

If people miss that date, they will have to pay a seven-percent interest by Feb. 1, but if citizens continue to miss the deadlines, the interest rate will increase, and a lawsuit might me issued.

According to Maldonado, if residents can’t pay their city taxes in full, there are other options available.

“The taxpayer is getting a lot of opportunity to pay, if they cannot pay the full amount by January 31, they can still get partial payments and the penalties will be assessed, whatever remaining balance they have until Feb. first,” said Maldonado.

If you would like to learn about other options to pay your city taxes, you can call (956) 727-6403.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
File photo: Nixon High School
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
Student arrested for allegedly making threats towards high school campus
Laredo student arrested after allegedly making threat

Latest News

Webb County celebrates 175 years
Webb County celebrates 175 years
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand
District 2 lawsuit trial; Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand
District 2 lawsuit trial; Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand
District 2 lawsuit trial; Daisy Campos-Rodriguez takes the stand