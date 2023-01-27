Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning.

Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street.

When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man outside the establishment waiting inside a vehicle while two others were nearby.

The officers saw that the lock on the business tampered with; as a result, all three men were then placed under arrest.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza, authorities received the information while it was happening.

“We try to promote, see something, say something. If anybody sees these types of activities, it helps police quite a bit. It was a crime of opportunity, so these individuals thought the business was not under operation. So, they took advantage of that opportunity that there was nobody at the business - probably- so they went in and tried to steal something of value,” said Baeza.

The three men arrested were identified as Conrado Fernández, Roberto Duarte and Rumaldo Montemayor.

