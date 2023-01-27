Shop Local
United Middle School teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo teacher gets some well-deserved recognition for her hard work and dedication.

Nikki Garcia was named as January’s Teacher of the Month.

The seventh-grade reading teacher from United Middle School was nominated by several of her students’ parents.

One parent said they are grateful for Ms. Garcia’s efforts in helping their child pass the STAAR while others praised her work as a UIL coach.

Ms. Garcia received a surprise from KGNS and the Tellez Law Firm who gifted Garcia with a $250 gift card, a gift basket, and a treat for the class.

